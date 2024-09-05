Advertisement
Ireland’s Roisin Ni Riain celebrates winning a bronze medal on Tuesday. Giorgio Scala/INPHO
Spotlight

Paralympic Breakfast: All Irish eyes on Róisín Ní Riain in Paris

The double medallist competes in her final event today.
6.05am, 5 Sep 2024
Emma Duffy Reports from Paris

AFTER AN EXHILARATING couple of days, Day Eight is a quieter one for Team Ireland at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Róisín Ní Riain is the only Irish athlete in action, with five medals already secured. As always, there’s plenty on elsewhere, and RTÉ will be live from Paris throughout the day.

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

Today is all about Róisín Ní Riain.

The Limerick 19-year-old has two medals under her belt and is set for her final event, the SB13 100m Breaststroke. The heats are from 10.07am, and the final is pencilled in for 6.33pm should she progress.

Ireland Medal Watch

Ní Riain could well add to her tally as she looks to make her ninth Paralympic final from 10 across two Games.

The swimming star won Ireland’s first medal of Paris 2024 last Friday. Having finished fourth in her first event, she took silver in the S13 100m Backstroke final and added bronze in the SM13 200m Individual Medley at La Défense Arena on Tuesday night. 

A little over five minutes later, Orla Comerford also won bronze in the T13 100m at Stade de France. Cycling legend Katie George Dunlevy has also won two medals — silver on the track with Eve McCrystal and gold on the road with Linda Kelly.

Do Not Miss…

Aside from Ní Riain, there is plenty more to get excited about from an international perspective.

The men’s gold medal match in goalball between Ukraine and Japan is at 6.30pm.

The blind football semi-final between Brazil and Argentina at 7pm should be an intriguing affair.

We’re also looking forward to the women’s sitting volleyball semi-final between China and Canada at 7pm and the wheelchair basketball men’s semi-final, also featuring Canada as well as USA, at 8.30pm.

- With reporting from Paul Fennessy

Emma Duffy
