Paralympic Breakfast: Dunlevy and McCrystal secure silver medal for Ireland

ON THE FOURTH day, Team Ireland delivered medal number two. It has been a brilliant morning in Tokyo with a silver medal secured at the Izu Velodrome. Welcome to the latest of our overnight updates from the Paralympic Games.

Para Athletes Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal once again excelled on the world stage as they took second in the B 3000m Individual Pursuit with a time of 3:21.505.

It is a result that further emphasises their remarkable record representing Ireland having medalled consistently at World and Paralympic Games since 2014.

The success comes just days after the WB tandem duo clocked a time of 1.09.44 in the B 1000m time trial – setting a new national record in the process. They still have two more events to go on the road.

“I think we did ourselves proud, we left nothing to chance, no stone was left unturned by our coach Neill (Delahaye) and Cycling Ireland.

“He made sure that we would get here in best possible form. To get that performance, I just can’t believe it. I’m so proud of Katie and I know she is proud of me – I am just so happy that we did this,” Eve McCrystal said post-race.

Katie George Dunlevy was still coming to terms with the result.

“I’m in a bit of shock, it is absolutely amazing. If someone said to me before that I would get a medal in the pursuit I would never have thought it in my wildest dreams.

“We were hoping to do a good ride and get a PB. To get that and a world record, I’m just speechless.”

It is only the third ever medal for an Irish competitor on the track at the Paralympic Games.

Also at the Izu Velodrome, Martin Gordon and Eamonn Byrne make their first appearance in Tokyo and crossed the line with a time of 1:01.545 in the B 1000m Time Trial to finish fifth overall.

In swimming, Nicole Turner hits her second PB of the week in the SB6 100m Breaststroke to secure a place in the final later today.

Who else is making headlines?

World records continue to fall in dramatic style. Aberdeen’s Neil Fachie smashed his own world record to storm to gold in the B 1000m time trial. He and guide Matt Rotherham finished in a time of 58.038.

His partner, Lora, then secured an extraordinary story as she and partner Corrine Hall defeated the Irish duo in the final of the women’s B 3000m individual pursuit in an unprecedented time of 3:19.560.

“We knew today was a big day for the team. I’m losing my voice here,” Neil told Channel 4.

“We were the first medal ride, we had to deliver, not just did we do it but to see our team-mate (Ball) get the silver as well, breaking the world record…

“Then to watch my wife go and win gold, it was just unreal. Wow, what a day. You never forget this.

“We have each had our own success at previous Games, we have never both won gold at a Games before. We fought for five years for this moment and we are so glad we can share it with you.”

Your must-see Paralympic schedule for today

Turner’s final is scheduled for 09:07am Irish time. Team Ireland are involved in the qualifying Team Test round in the Grade I-V category at the Tokyo Equestrian Park at 9.00am.

Greta Streimikyte is another medal contender as she races in the T13 1500m final at 11.10am.

-additional reporting by PA & Paralympics Ireland