Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Pat Brady - former Millwall and QPR defender and brother of Liam - has died

Brady died at the age of 84 after a long illness.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 9:20 PM
RIP: Pat Brady.
Image: Millwall FC.
Image: Millwall FC.

FORMER MILLWALL AND QPR defender Pat Brady, the brother of Irish internationals Liam and Ray, has died at the age of 84 after a long illness.

Brady made the move to English football in 1959, signing for Millwall from Dublin outfit Home Farm. There, he joined his brother Ray before the pair moved to QPR in 1963. Pat made 62 first-team appearances for the Londoners.

Pat winded down his football career between Gravesend and Northfleet, and stayed in London after retiring to teach economics.

“QPR are saddened to learn of the passing of former defender Pat Brady. He was 84,” the club wrote on Twitter today.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. RIP.”

“Millwall Football Club is saddened to hear of the passing of former player Pat Brady, aged 84,” Millwall wrote in a heartfelt statement of their own detailing his time at the club (in full, here).

“The thoughts of everyone at Millwall Football Club are with the family and friends of Pat at this sad time.”

The42 Team

