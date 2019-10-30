'The best footballer of his generation' - Tributes paid after passing of Kerry All-Ireland winner Griffin

TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to two-time All-Ireland winner and former Kerry footballer Pat Griffin, who died yesterday.

The gifted centre-half forward won two Celtic Crosses — in 1969 against Offaly and 1970 after beating Meath — during a 10-year spell with the Kingdom, in which he also captained the county and suffered All-Ireland final heartbreak on several occasions.

Griffin started out his colourful career with his native club Glenbeigh/Glencar, before making Clonakilty in Cork his adopted home when he was stationed there as a Garda.

“The best footballer of his generation Pat Griffin has sadly passed away,” Glenbeigh/Glencar GAA wrote on Twitter yesterday.

“Pat was one of the best players to ever wear the red & black of Glenbeigh/Glencar. May he rest in peace.”

Griffin represented his club with distinction as he lined out with divisional outfit Mid Kerry and won a county senior title in 1967. With strong Kildare connections, he also featured for the Lilywhites at minor level when he lived there.

In the latter stages of his playing days, Griffin transferred to Clonakility and was immersed in club life there, coaching many underage teams.

The best footballer of his generation Pat Griffin has sadly passed away. Pat was one of the best players to ever wear the red & black of Glenbeigh Glencar. May he rest in peace 🔴⚫️ — Glenbeigh/GlencarGAA (@gbeighgcargaa) October 29, 2019

One of the most naturally gifted @Kerry_Official footballers of his or any generation, Pat Griffin, has passed away.



Pat was the best forward ever to wear a @clongaa jersey and also the kindest and most sincere person I and every other Clon native had the privilege to know. #RIP — Ger McCarthy (@germccarthy74) October 29, 2019

Sad at the death of Pat Griffin ex @gbeighgcargaa @clonakiltygaa & @Kerry_Official star forward. He had the classiest natural swerve of any footballer ever & a lovely man.Soldiered for @midkerrygaa with my Uncle, Fr. Brian.Followed racing too. @radiokerrysport @ExaminerSport — Seán Kelly MEP (@SeanKellyMEP) October 29, 2019

All in @nicksgaa extend our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Pat Griffin RIP who has passed away.

Apart from his ability as an outstanding footballer Pat was a great servant to @clongaa enjoyed great days and nights in the company of @nicksgaa — St. Nick's GAA (@nicksgaa) October 29, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!