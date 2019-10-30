This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 30 October, 2019
'The best footballer of his generation' - Tributes paid after passing of Kerry All-Ireland winner Griffin

Lovely words for Pat Griffin from his two clubs, Glenbeigh/Glencar and Clonakilty.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 10:58 AM
A general view of a Kerry flag.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
A general view of a Kerry flag.
A general view of a Kerry flag.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to two-time All-Ireland winner and former Kerry footballer Pat Griffin, who died yesterday.

The gifted centre-half forward won two Celtic Crosses — in 1969 against Offaly and 1970 after beating Meath — during a 10-year spell with the Kingdom, in which he also captained the county and suffered All-Ireland final heartbreak on several occasions.

Griffin started out his colourful career with his native club Glenbeigh/Glencar, before making Clonakilty in Cork his adopted home when he was stationed there as a Garda.

“The best footballer of his generation Pat Griffin has sadly passed away,” Glenbeigh/Glencar GAA wrote on Twitter yesterday.

“Pat was one of the best players to ever wear the red & black of Glenbeigh/Glencar. May he rest in peace.”

Griffin represented his club with distinction as he lined out with divisional outfit Mid Kerry and won a county senior title in 1967. With strong Kildare connections, he also featured for the Lilywhites at minor level when he lived there.

In the latter stages of his playing days, Griffin transferred to Clonakility and was immersed in club life there, coaching many underage teams.

