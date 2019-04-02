This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John Delaney has 'tirelessly worked to find a solution' for the League of Ireland, says Limerick chairman

Pat O’Sullivan says the former FAI CEO has ‘tirelessly worked to find a solution and a model for the [domestic] league to prosper’.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 5:12 PM
19 minutes ago 547 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4572774
Limerick FC chairman Pat O'Sullivan feels it's an appropriate time to 'acknowledge the contribution' of John Delaney to Irish football.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Limerick FC chairman Pat O'Sullivan feels it's an appropriate time to 'acknowledge the contribution' of John Delaney to Irish football.
Limerick FC chairman Pat O'Sullivan feels it's an appropriate time to 'acknowledge the contribution' of John Delaney to Irish football.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

LIMERICK FC CHAIRMAN Pat O’Sullivan has come out in support of John Delaney, claiming the former FAI CEO has “tirelessly worked to find a solution and a model” for the League of Ireland to prosper.

In a statement released on the same day Sport Ireland said the FAI “did not sufficiently explain” the situation surrounding the €100,000 loan from then-FAI Chief Executive John Delaney to the association in 2017 — Sport Ireland will appear in front of an Oireachtas Committee tomorrow — O’Sullivan said it was time to “acknowledge the contribution of Mr Delaney to the game over the past number of years”.

The statement, signed by the Limerick chairman, read:

“In light of recent events concerning former FAI CEO John Delaney, I feel as Chairman of Limerick FC, it is an appropriate time to acknowledge the contribution of Mr Delaney to the game over the past number of years.

“In his time as CEO, we have had well publicised arguments over certain decisions taken by the FAI. However, we have a professional working relationship with John and all other FAI departments. Any request for advice or assistance is always supported.

“On a number of occasions we have been supported by the FAI facilities department with Sports Capital grant applications as well as advising technically on clubhouses, artificial pitches and floodlighting.

“Whenever possible John has attended club events and presentation nights, anniversary dinners and dedicated a lot of his time to attending Limerick FC matters, often taking up family time to be at a particular event to recognise a landmark occasion in Limerick.

With the assistance of club staff and a large group of club volunteers the club undertook the hosting of the Trappatoni [sic] Dinner and the Martin O’Neill dinner as fundraisers , it was through requests made to the CEO on the availability of the managers that both events were made possible. As well as facilitating our request for the attendance of the respective Managers at both events, he was very active in ensuring the FAI departments, Marketing, Commercial and Media supported the event, to maximise our financial return on the event.

Pat O'Sullivan watches on Limerick chairman O'Sullivan watching his club in action. Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

The statement continued: “While we have ongoing reservations on how the National league performs and our own views on how it should be structured going forward, it is a difficult situation for anyone to manage, 20 competing organisations all with different needs, issues and strategies on what’s best for their club/organisation to achieve their goals.

John has engaged with League club representatives and tirelessly worked to find a solution and a model for the league to prosper.

“Limerick FC see the National Underage leagues as a hugh [sic] positive and continue to embrace the structure. Long term we feel the national underage leagues will be seen as a turning point in the development of Irish Clubs.

“We continue to support the ongoing discussions in relation to new League management structure and look forward to finding a resolution amicable to all involved.

“His election to the UEFA Executive committee is a testament to the high regard he is held within the game in Europe and while this is a great honour for John, it is also recognition of the game and our National Association.”

O’Sullivan’s statement concluded:

All in Limerick FC are very grateful for John’s and the FAI’s support and contribution to the game in his time as CEO and fully believe he is the person to continue his work with UEFA and FIFA matters in his new role as Executive Vice President.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

Sport Ireland says FAI ‘has not sufficiently explained’ the €100k John Delaney loan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Analysis: Conan continues to press Ireland claims with sensational showing
    Analysis: Conan continues to press Ireland claims with sensational showing
    Free-to-air coverage confirmed for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final on Easter Sunday
    Analysis: Two clever Keith Earls tries seal Munster's place in the semi-finals
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    'Lloris is my captain and one of the best keepers in the world' - Pochettino keeps faith after Liverpool error
    'Lloris is my captain and one of the best keepers in the world' - Pochettino keeps faith after Liverpool error
    'We need to convince people we can be consistent'
    Liverpool must win every Premier League game to clinch title ahead of City, says Mane
    LEINSTER
    IRFU confirm Jack McGrath will join Ulster from Leinster next season
    IRFU confirm Jack McGrath will join Ulster from Leinster next season
    Analysis: How outstanding Ulster almost shocked reigning champions Leinster
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie