Champion jockey Smullen to undergo chemotherapy after suffering health setback

The Offaly man has withdrawn from his charity race at the Curragh next month.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 3:00 PM
58 minutes ago 1,216 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4777827
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

LEGENDARY JOCKEY PAT Smullen has withdrawn from his charity race at the Longines Irish Champions Weekend next month as he prepares to undergo chemotherapy.

The nine-time Irish champion jockey announced his retirement from racing in May on medical advice. He had previously undergone treatment after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018.

He was set to feature in the Pat Smullen Champions Race For Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh on 15 September, but has withdrawn from the race on medical advice after suffering a health setback.

“Unfortunately I’ve had a setback with my health and have to undergo chemotherapy,” said the Offaly native.

“On advice from my medical team I am unable to ride in the Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland.

I am bitterly disappointed not to be able to take part in this very special race – I was really looking forward to riding against such a brilliant group of champions, especially at The Curragh.

“I’ve spoken to Horse Racing Ireland who are helping me with the fundraising activity over Longines Irish Champions Weekend and I am more determined than ever that the fundraising activity goes ahead as pancreatic cancer needs more awareness now than ever before.”

Nine champion riders will participate in the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland.

AP McCoy, Ruby Walsh, Charlie Swan, Johnny Murtagh, Richard Hughes, Paul Carberry, Joseph O’Brien, Kieren Fallon and Ted Durcan are all due to feature in the race.

