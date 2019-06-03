This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The gaelic football championship has given us better quality than the hurling this year'

A thrilling Ulster championship this summer has Pat Spillane firmly believing that football is outclassing hurling.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 3 Jun 2019, 2:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,415 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4666203
Cavan's Killian Clarke tackles Rian O'Neill of Armagh.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Cavan's Killian Clarke tackles Rian O'Neill of Armagh.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

AFTER ANOTHER WEEKEND of exciting action with the big ball which featured more standout championship clashes, Pat Spillane believes football has been the superior code so far this summer.

Speaking on The Sunday Game after re-living Cavan and Antrim’s thrilling Ulster semi-final draw in Clones, the Kerry great said gaelic football matches had trumped their hurling counterparts a month into the 2019 championship campaign.

“I think, in terms of quality, it’s the best I’ve seen in 10 or 12 years,” Spillane said. “It’s been absolutely superb. We had Cavan vs Monaghan, we had Down vs Armagh, and today we had this game — an absolutely superb contest.”

Cavan were vying for their first Ulster final spot in 18 years, while Armagh were looking to make their return to the showpiece for the first time since 2008.

Second half introductions Cian Mackey and Stephen Murray kicked a late pair of points each to offer Cavan a lifeline, forcing extra-time at St. Tiernach’s Park where nothing could separate the sides in a pulsating affair.

“Do you know what? Whisper it quietly, the gaelic football championship this year has probably given us better quality, more entertaining more intense games than the hurling,” added Spillane, who even appreciated an attritional affair last weekend between Fermanagh and Donegal.

“Maybe I’m going soft in my old age, but I enjoyed it,” he said when probed about the semi-final at Brewster Park which saw Declan Bonner’s men prevail by six points to book back-to-back Ulster final spots.

