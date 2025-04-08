Patrick Mullins handed eight-day whip ban following winning Grand National ride

PATRICK MULLINS HAS been suspended for eight days after being found to have used his whip one above the permitted level aboard Nick Rockett in the Randox Grand National on Saturday.

The record-breaking amateur steered the eight-year-old to a two-and-a-half-length victory in the world’s most famous steeplechase at Aintree, with his famous father Willie saying afterwards: “This is the best day ever, this will never be topped.”

However, the Whip Review Committee found that Mullins had used his whip one above the permitted level of seven from the final fence and as the Grand National is a Class One race, the usual penalty of four days for such an offence was doubled.

The 35-year-old was therefore suspended for eight days on the following dates: 23 April, 25 April, 2 May, 7 May, 10 May, 14 May, 16 May and 20 May.