Pat's draw a blank again in dour draw with Derry City

Derry City 0

Saint Patrick’s Athletic 0

SAINT PATRICK’S ATHLETIC went a sixth-straight game without scoring in a 0-0 draw away to Derry City in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

Pat’s haven’t scored in a game since a 2-0 win over Finn Harps on 7 August.

This was a dour affair, with Brendan Clarke saving efforts from James Akintunde and Stephen Mallon.

Pat’s pushed on the second half, with Chris Forrester missing a chance on the hour mark and substitute Jason McClelland going close with his first touch in sending a free-kick narrowly wide.

Ultimately it’s a point that pushes both of these sides slowly away from the wrong end of the table, and both are now five points clear of basement duo Finn Harps and Cork City having played a game more.

Pat’s are seventh, a place behind Derry on goal difference, albeit Declan Devine’s side have a game in hand.