More Stories
Galway's Paul Conroy. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Back in action

Paul Conroy commits again to Galway football squad for 2026 season

Galway boss Padraic Joyce confirmed the veteran midfielder has returned to training.
7.37pm, 14 Feb 2026
Fintan O'Toole Reports from Tralee

PAUL CONROY HAS committed to the Galway senior football squad again for the 2026 season.

Galway boss Padraic Joyce confirmed after tonight’s draw with Kerry in Tralee that 2024 Footballer of the Year Conroy had returned to training with the squad this week.

There had been uncertainty over the inter-county future of the 36-year-old, but he is now set to be involved for a 19th season at senior level with Galway.

The St James club man made his senior debut in 2008, the season after he had captained Galway to All-Ireland minor glory in Croke Park.

paul-conroy-celebrates-with-his-son-paidi-in-the-dressing-room Paul Conroy with his son Paidi after last year's Connacht senior football final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s back for the year,” revealed Joyce in Austin Stack Park.

“So he’s a few weeks to do. Look, we’ve been chatting to him all along, he just needed a bit of time and stuff.

“He’s two young kids at home. He’s a great wife there in Caroline, very supportive of him, so he’s committed and he’s glad to be back.”

padraic-joyce Galway manager Padraic Joyce. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Galway’s home tie next Saturday night against Roscommon is likely to be too soon for Conroy to feature. After that Galway travel to face Donegal in Ballyshannon on Sunday 1 March.

Related Reads
Jack Flynn kicks another last-minute two-pointer to wrestle Meath win away from Louth
Galway mount brilliant comeback from 12 points down to draw with Kerry

“He’s only back, so he hasn’t a whole pile done, but the man is, he’s not 21 anymore either, so have to be careful to mind him.”

*****

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie