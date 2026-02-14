Paul Conroy commits again to Galway football squad for 2026 season

PAUL CONROY HAS committed to the Galway senior football squad again for the 2026 season.

Galway boss Padraic Joyce confirmed after tonight’s draw with Kerry in Tralee that 2024 Footballer of the Year Conroy had returned to training with the squad this week.

There had been uncertainty over the inter-county future of the 36-year-old, but he is now set to be involved for a 19th season at senior level with Galway.

The St James club man made his senior debut in 2008, the season after he had captained Galway to All-Ireland minor glory in Croke Park.

Paul Conroy with his son Paidi after last year's Connacht senior football final. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“He’s back for the year,” revealed Joyce in Austin Stack Park.

“So he’s a few weeks to do. Look, we’ve been chatting to him all along, he just needed a bit of time and stuff.

“He’s two young kids at home. He’s a great wife there in Caroline, very supportive of him, so he’s committed and he’s glad to be back.”

Galway manager Padraic Joyce. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Galway’s home tie next Saturday night against Roscommon is likely to be too soon for Conroy to feature. After that Galway travel to face Donegal in Ballyshannon on Sunday 1 March.

“He’s only back, so he hasn’t a whole pile done, but the man is, he’s not 21 anymore either, so have to be careful to mind him.”

