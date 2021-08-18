Paul Doolin named new Athlone Town manager

PAUL DOOLIN HAS been appointed Athlone Town manager, the club have announced.

Adrian Carberry left the midlands club by mutual consent yesterday, in the wake of a 6-0 drubbing by UCD.

“[Paul] has a proven track record in management in the League of Ireland and with Irish underage teams,” a club statement reads.

“He has managed UCD, Cork City and Drogheda United whom he guided to Premier Division success in 2007 and an FAI Cup win in 2005. He has also managed Ireland’s U-19 teams.

“Before his move to the dugout Paul was a highly decorated and respected player having played for clubs including Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Shelbourne, Derry City, and Dundalk in the LOI and Portadown in the Irish League.”