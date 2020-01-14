This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 14 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Two guys left by the back door. I heard about it before they told me' - Galvin

The Wexford football boss was responding to rumours of unrest in the camp.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 3:11 PM
1 hour ago 21,216 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4965338

WEXFORD FOOTBALL BOSS Paul Galvin has responded to rumours of discord, following some personnel changes in the squad at the outset of the season.

paul-galvin Wexford football manager Paul Galvin. Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

It was reported last month that Galvin was in danger of facing a backlash from the team after removing some experienced players from the panel.

Midfielder Daithí Waters and last year’s captain Michael Furlong were apparently among those who were cut from the squad, according to the Irish Independent. Kevin O’Grady and Tiernan Rossiter are believed to have left the panel in solidarity with those who were dropped.

Galvin, who was appointed as manager last September, says he thought the reporting of the situation was “disappointing” and clarified some of the details regarding his decisions as Wexford manager. 

“Some of this was out of my hands,” the four-time All-Ireland winner told OTBAM. “Two players departed of their own accord that were on the fringes of things maybe. They left and they created a bit of noise maybe.

“I made a few decisions on two players that had been there for a while that I respected and had honest conversations with. Really, I never closed the door as such on those players.

“It’s not part of my brief or my role to close doors on anybody down in Wexford. I think it is part of my brief to open doors and to give guys opportunities. So, I made a decision on a couple of players. A couple of other players decided to leave and [it] created a bit of a ruckus down there.”

Remarking on his thoughts about the departures of those players, Galvin added:

“I thought it cast a bit of a poor reflection on everybody, which was disappointing for the work we’ve all been doing. The guys that are in there so far have been really committed.

 Two guys left kind of by the back door. I had heard about it before they actually told me about it which was a disappointment. It created all this noise which I think was a pity.”

Wexford concluded their O’Byrne Cup campaign with a defeat to Offaly earlier this month, and will face Antrim in their Divison 4 opener on Sunday, 26 January.

paul-galvin Galvin says he thought the departure of some of the players 'cast a bit of a poor reflection on everybody.' Source: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

The Model County finished fifth in the bottom tier division last year.

Galvin says there’s plenty of interest among club players in Wexford who are eager to break into the inter-county squad as the season progresses.

When asked about the added scrutiny that comes with being a high-profile former player taking over as manager, Galvin said:

Source: Off The Ball/YouTube

“I was surprised, and maybe I shouldn’t be, but I was surprised at kind of the instant attention. I thought the reporting on it was disappointing from the point of view that there was a group there doing lots of good work and lots of guys really keen to get into the squad.

Almost daily and weekly, there’s guys putting their hands up from various clubs and their managers are saying ‘will you have a look?’ [They] really want to come in, but then it becomes about two guys who didn’t want to be there, and whose attitudes told me as much anyway.

“But that’s the way of it and you have to adapt to it. The thing needed a shake-up, I’ve looked at years of footage. People probably thought I came down and made rash decisions. I didn’t, I based my decisions on years of championship games, National League games, county championship and the training I was seeing in front of my eyes.”

Galvin reiterated his position on operating an open door policy in the Wexford panel, but added that relations with some of the departed players could be difficult to repair should they look to make a return to the fold.

“Probably my gut was telling me about one or two of the guys who left, and I didn’t follow my gut on that. I waited and waited, and the boys eventually kind of pushed the button. They made it difficult for everybody.

“Like I said, I didn’t close doors but the boys’ actions and all the noise around it probably closed doors in a manner where it would be difficult to open them again.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie