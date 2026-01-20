More Stories
Dingle's Paul Geaney lifting the Andy Merrigan Cup in Croke Park. James Crombie/INPHO
Paul Geaney named Kerry captain for 2026 to cap All-Ireland club celebrations

Geaney becomes the new Kerry captain after leading Dingle to glory on Sunday.
9.22pm, 20 Jan 2026

PAUL GEANEY HAS been named as the new Kerry captain for the 2026 season.

Geaney steps into the role after leading Dingle to All-Ireland senior club glory on Sunday where his three points helped his side edge out an extra-time thriller against St Brigid’s of Roscommon.

His selection was announced following a County Committee meeting this evening. A statement from Kerry GAA reads that Geaney will lead his county this year having been nominated for the honour by Dingle.

Geaney takes over as captain from Gavin White, who captained Kerry to Sam Maguire success last year after defeating Donegal in the All-Ireland final.

Kerry will get their Division 1 campaign off the mark this weekend when they welcome Roscommon to Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

James O’Connor has been selected as Kerry’s new senior hurling captain after he was nominated by Abbeydorney.

Meanwhile in the Sigerson Cup this evening, University of Galway and Maynooth University booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

University of Galway got the better of MTU Kerry by 2-19 to 0-13 while Maynooth defeated DKIT by 2-14 to 0-13, with the goals coming from Eoin Cully and Conor Duke.

