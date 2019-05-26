This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The Louth player got up afterwards and played on, unlike Paddy Andrews. He didn't and he broke a jaw'

Jim Gavin has suggested Dublin will appeal Paul Mannion’s red card during last night’s win over Louth.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 26 May 2019, 10:27 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Kevin O’Brien reports from O’Moore Park

JIM GAVIN HAS defended Paul Mannion in the wake of his red card during Dublin’s Leinster SFC quarter-final hammering of Louth in Portlaoise last night. 

Dublin rolled in five goals during their convincing 26-point win to get their championship campaign up and running, but Mannion is facing a suspension after he clattered into Conal McKeever in the 26th minute.

“My first thoughts on it having seen it live, I thought he tackled him and the ball just popped up,” said Gavin. “Certainly from my perspective, it didn’t warrant a red card. Possibly a yellow.”

He then brought up the challenge from Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan that left Dublin forward Paddy Andrews with a broken jaw during the league. Morgan only received a yellow card for the incident, meaning he avoided any further punishment.

“The Louth player got up afterwards and played on, unlike Paddy Andrews. He didn’t and he broke a jaw. They were completely different tackles. Paul got the ball first, probably braced himself.

“Paul’s a strong guy. He’s a big man. He’s six-two. I thought the Louth player crouched a little bit, which probably didn’t help him. But the Louth guy got up and played on. But my initial reaction is it’s certainly not a red card.”

Conal McKeever down injured after an incident with Paul Mannion Conal McKeever down injured after an incident with Mannion. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dublin will play either Laois or Westmeath in the semi-final on 9 June and Gavin hinted they would be appealing the dismissal.

“It’s probably unfair for me to give a full assessment until I see it again. We’ll have to have a really close look at it. Because it wouldn’t be in his nature – I can’t remember the last time Paul would have gotten a red card.

“We’ll see it slowed down into various frames and we can make an assessment then. But my initial reaction is it’s a harsh call. Thankfully it didn’t upset the rhythm of the game for us.”

Kevin O'Brien

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
