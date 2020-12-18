Paul Mescal narrates Sky Sports' All-Ireland football final promo

IF IT WASN’T going to be Michael Jordan or Carole Baskin, then Paul Mescal is the right choice to narrate this year’s All-Ireland football final promo.
Sky Sports have drafted in the breakout star of the pandemic, Normal People’s Paul Mescal for their excellent teaser for the championship showpiece tomorrow:
“I’m a massive GAA fan,” the Kildare native says, “and what I love most about the GAA is its ability to bring communities together. The very best of luck to both teams in this year’s All Ireland Football final!”
