Dublin: 12°C Friday 18 December 2020
Paul Mescal narrates Sky Sports' All-Ireland football final promo

Bali…haunis!

By Adrian Russell Friday 18 Dec 2020, 11:36 AM
IF IT WASN’T going to be Michael Jordan or Carole Baskin, then Paul Mescal is the right choice to narrate this year’s All-Ireland football final promo. 

Sky Sports have drafted in the breakout star of the pandemic, Normal People’s Paul Mescal for their excellent teaser for the championship showpiece tomorrow: 

“I’m a massive GAA fan,” the Kildare native says, “and what I love most about the GAA is its ability to bring communities together. The very best of luck to both teams in this year’s All Ireland Football final!”

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
