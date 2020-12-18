Paul Mescal narrates Sky Sports' All-Ireland football final promo

IF IT WASN’T going to be Michael Jordan or Carole Baskin, then Paul Mescal is the right choice to narrate this year’s All-Ireland football final promo.

Sky Sports have drafted in the breakout star of the pandemic, Normal People’s Paul Mescal for their excellent teaser for the championship showpiece tomorrow:

🗣️"𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒏𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒍..."



🏐@Mescal_Paul sets the scene ahead of the All-Ireland final!



📺Watch Dublin vs Mayo live on Sky Sports Mix from 4pm Saturday! pic.twitter.com/fh2C3iTdXw — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) December 18, 2020 Source: Sky Sports GAA /Twitter

“I’m a massive GAA fan,” the Kildare native says, “and what I love most about the GAA is its ability to bring communities together. The very best of luck to both teams in this year’s All Ireland Football final!”

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.