Pogba has 'unfinished business' at Man United, says France legend Pires

The former France international wants Pogba to remain at the Premier League side, rather than move to Real Madrid.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 10:35 AM
17 minutes ago 533 Views 1 Comment
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid.
PAUL POGBA SHOULD stay at Manchester United as he has unfinished business with the Premier League club, according to Robert Pires.

Midfielder Pogba returned to United in August 2016, signing from Juventus for a then-record fee of £89million, but has flattered to deceive since, leading to speculation over his future.

The 26-year-old has won the EFL Cup and Europa League in his second spell at Old Trafford, while he also played a starring role in France’s successful World Cup campaign in Russia.

Yet while the inconsistent Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid, Pires has urged his compatriot to stay put in the transfer window and prove his worth at United.

“My view about Paul Pogba is that he’s a great player, but I also know that last season especially was very difficult for him,” Pires told the Mirror.

“A lot of people just talk about the transfer because Manchester United spent a lot of money.

“So maybe that was difficult for him to handle, particularly at the beginning. But for me, the most important thing is for him to continue at United.

It is one of the best and biggest clubs in the world and he has unfinished business. The reason United spent such a huge amount of money on him is that they believed a lot in Paul because he can be a real leader for their team.

“When the club spend a lot of money like this for you, it’s because they have faith in you. That’s why it’s very important to have this point in your head. I know Paul is very intelligent about this.

They have invested a lot in him, so I believe it’s very important that he stays at United and delivers what they know he can produce.”

Pires’ former international team-mate Zinedine Zidane is overseeing a squad overhaul in Madrid, with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy among the new recruits at the LaLiga club.

“I know Madrid and Zidane want Paul and that may be hard for him to resist,” Pires added.

“United will play in the Europa League next season and every player wants to play in the Champions League. Maybe Paul wants to win this competition with Madrid.

“But I think he has football to play in the Premier League.”

