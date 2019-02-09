This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Big games' lie in wait for resurgent Man United after closing 11 point gap on top four, says Pogba

The French midfielder scored twice as Man United eased past Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

By AFP Saturday 9 Feb 2019, 3:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,454 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4485608
Pogba in action at Craven Cottage against Fulham.
Image: John Walton
Pogba in action at Craven Cottage against Fulham.
Pogba in action at Craven Cottage against Fulham.
Image: John Walton

PAUL POGBA SAID greater challenges lay ahead of Manchester United after scoring twice in a 3-0 win away to Premier League strugglers Fulham on Saturday.

The France midfielder fired United into an early lead and, after Anthony Martial made it 2-0, wrapped up the win with a second-half penalty at Craven Cottage.

Victory continued United’s revival under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they climbed into fourth in the Premier League, one point above Chelsea, who face Manchester City on Sunday.

By contrast, United were 11 points adrift of the top four when Jose Mourinho was sacked as their manager in December.

“It feels great, that’s what we wanted since Ole came,” Pogba, who had a strained relationship with Mourinho, told Sky Sports. “We talked about this there’s still a long way to go but we want to stay there.”

United have won 10 of their 11 matches since former Red Devils striker Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford.

“We were very far behind and now we get back to the top four but there’s still a long way to go with big games coming up so it won’t be easy,” Pogba said ahead of a Champions League last 16 first leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

“It will be the big games coming up now that decide where we end the season.”

As for his goal double against Fulham, Pogba said: “It’s always great to score goals, most important is to win games. When you score but don’t win it’s not the same feeling.

“I just focus on trying to put the ball inside the goal. This game was very important, like you can see we are fourth, even though Chelsea haven’t played. It’s a good sign, even though we have to carry on to stay there.”

© AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    'Stephen has special needs, but whenever Tom could pass a ball to him, he did. If there was a ruck, he'd drag him in'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    Returning to lift two All-Ireland titles after a seven-year absence starring at soccer
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    SCOTLAND
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Toner to miss rest of Six Nations as O'Brien sits out Ireland's captain's run
    Fired-up Scots look to pile more pain on Schmidt's Ireland and take next step

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie