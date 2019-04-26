JOHN GILES RECKONS Roy Keane tore Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville apart during the pair’s analysis of Wednesday night’s Manchester derby.

The former team-mates appeared in studio alongside Graeme Souness and Joe Hart for Manchester City’s 2-0 win at Old Trafford, after which Keane singled out United players, including Matteo Darmian, for criticism.

Neville appeared to defend the hosts, referring to the physical toll of having to play against City for 90 minutes, claims which Keane and Souness rubbished at the time and Giles has done since.

“Keane was great last night,” Giles told last night’s Off The Ball.

“I think what Roy Keane was saying last night would be absolutely clear to the way Roy Keane thinks about the game.

Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring for Manchester City on Wednesday night. Source: Mike Egerton

“Most players refer to themselves in a certain way, not very loudly, but what Roy Keane was alluding to was the things that he did when he was a player.

“One of the things that made Keane great was that he was never satisfied with himself and he was never satisfied with the people around him. That’s the way great players should behave and one of his great assets.

“When he was watching the match last night, he wasn’t seeing that, so it was totally against what he believed.

I thought Keane was brilliant in his analysis and actually tore Neville to bits. What Neville was saying, it didn’t make sense to me.

“I think Keane and Souness — another great midfield player — would know exactly what it was like to be great and one of the goals they were talking about, one of the players didn’t get back.

“That, to Keane, when he played, would never happen.”

An ex-Man United player himself, Giles took aim at Paul Pogba and questioned his selection for media duty ahead of the City game following Sunday’s 4-0 humbling at Everton.

The France World Cup winner was a surprise inclusion in the PFA Team of the Season announced yesterday morning.

Paul Pogba. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“I’d say Keane and Souness wouldn’t have Pogba at all.

“You’d have to ask why? Pogba is a social media star. He appeals to the young people now; he does his dances [and] he has his hair… That’s all he’s worried about, in my opinion, he’s not worried about being a great player…

“How can professional footballers who play every week pick Pogba ahead of somebody else?”

