Dublin: 10°C Sunday 13 December 2020
Paul Pogba insists he will ‘always fight’ for Manchester United

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has repeatedly stoked rumours the 27-year-old was set to leave.

By Press Association Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 10:09 AM
52 minutes ago
Paul Pogba.
FRANCE MIDFIELDER Paul Pogba says he is “1000 per cent involved” at Manchester United, playing down suggestions his future lies away from Old Trafford.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has repeatedly stoked rumours that the 27-year-old was set to leave United, and spoke in an interview on the eve of the crunch Champions League clash at RB Leipzig about his client’s unhappiness.

Raiola claimed the midfielder would not sign a new deal beyond 2022 – which saw United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer respond after the costly 3-2 loss in Germany that he hoped the agent realised football is about teams rather than individuals.

Pogba came off the bench at Leipzig on Tuesday night, and returned to the starting XI for Saturday’s goalless Premier League clash with rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Later on Saturday evening, Pogba posted a message on Instagram suggesting he had no intentions of going anywhere soon.

“I’ve always fought and will always fight for @ManchesterUnited, my team-mates and the fans,” Pogba said.

“Bla bla is not important. The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1000% involved!

“Always strong together… all has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change.

“When you don’t know what’s going on inside, don’t talk.

“#SpeakTheTruthOrRemainSilent #United #talktothehand.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie