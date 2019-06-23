Italian Pavan edges out Fitzpatrick to claim second European Tour title

Pavan celebrates victory in Germany with his caddie.

ITALY’S ANDREA PAVAN beat Matthew Fitzpatrick in a play-off on Sunday to win his second European Tour title at the BMW International Open in Munich.

The world number 133 fired a six-under-par final round of 66 to set a clubhouse target of 15-under for the tournament, but England’s Fitzpatrick birdied the 18th hole to force a play-off.

Pavan birdied the second sudden-death hole, though, carving an excellent short iron out of the rough to just a few feet from the flag as Fitzpatrick failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

It was the 30-year-old’s second Tour victory after also triumphing at last year’s Czech Masters.

“It’s amazing. I thought I had a chance starting the day,” he said.

“Two years ago at this moment I was really struggling. I can’t thank enough my coach, my caddie, my family, my wife — it’s really amazing.”

The 34th-ranked Fitzpatrick remains without a win this season despite racking up his third runner-up effort, having also impressed in finishing tied for 12th at last week’s US Open.

Overnight leader Jordan Smith ended in a seven-way tie for third, two shots behind the top duo, alongside Spaniards Rafael Cabrera Bello, Alvaro Quiros, Italy’s Edoardo Molinari, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout and the in-form Matt Wallace.

Both Gavin Moynihan and Paul Dunne missed the cut earlier in the week.

