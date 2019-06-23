This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Italian Pavan edges out Fitzpatrick to claim second European Tour title

The world number 133 claimed victory at the BMW International Open after a play-off.

By AFP Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 5:14 PM
Pavan celebrates victory in Germany with his caddie.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Pavan celebrates victory in Germany with his caddie.
Pavan celebrates victory in Germany with his caddie.
Image: DPA/PA Images

ITALY’S ANDREA PAVAN beat Matthew Fitzpatrick in a play-off on Sunday to win his second European Tour title at the BMW International Open in Munich.

The world number 133 fired a six-under-par final round of 66 to set a clubhouse target of 15-under for the tournament, but England’s Fitzpatrick birdied the 18th hole to force a play-off.

Pavan birdied the second sudden-death hole, though, carving an excellent short iron out of the rough to just a few feet from the flag as Fitzpatrick failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

It was the 30-year-old’s second Tour victory after also triumphing at last year’s Czech Masters.

“It’s amazing. I thought I had a chance starting the day,” he said.

“Two years ago at this moment I was really struggling. I can’t thank enough my coach, my caddie, my family, my wife — it’s really amazing.”

The 34th-ranked Fitzpatrick remains without a win this season despite racking up his third runner-up effort, having also impressed in finishing tied for 12th at last week’s US Open.

Overnight leader Jordan Smith ended in a seven-way tie for third, two shots behind the top duo, alongside Spaniards Rafael Cabrera Bello, Alvaro Quiros, Italy’s Edoardo Molinari, South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout and the in-form Matt Wallace.

Both Gavin Moynihan and Paul Dunne missed the cut earlier in the week. 

© – AFP 2019 

