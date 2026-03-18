PBC run in nine tries as they cruise to Munster schools senior success over St Munchin's

PBC 51

St Munchin’s 3

Stephen Barry reports from Virgin Media Park

PBC COMPLETED ONE of the all-time dominant runs to a Munster Schools Senior Cup title with a 48-point victory over St Munchin’s at Virgin Media Park.

Ger Burke’s side swept through their seven games by scoring 363 points and conceding just 42; an average winning margin of 52-6.

They maintained that form through the final in a nine-try cruise, with a mix of forward power and backline flair, orchestrated by standout fly-half David Nolan. Bobby O’Callaghan racked up the scoreline with a second-half brace of tries.

Pres jump clear atop the roll of honour with Rían MacFarlane O’Shea collecting the Garrett Fitzgerald Cup to mark their 33rd title, lifting them one ahead of CBC.

In their first final since 2012, Munchin’s came out with some fired-up defence. When they opened the scoring in the sixth minute with an Oisín Madden penalty, it was just the second score against this Pres defence in the knockout rounds.

But Munchin’s line-out was creaking under pressure and they were made to pay for a second lost throw through a Nathan MacCarthy maul try. Daniel Murphy perfectly judged the conversion into the wind. By the 13th minute, it was 12-3. A brilliant Nolan offload to Murphy created the space for Harry Galvin Carty’s try. Murphy’s conversion drifted wide.

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MacFarlane O’Shea then diverted Michele Ferrara’s chip into Nolan’s hands and the fly-half sprinted all the way from halfway to the tryline. Murphy’s conversion tailed off to the left.

Pres had their fourth try in the 26th minute. Frankie Óg Sheahan’s switch-back pass sent Alex Moloney storming through the ruck and he steered around the last defender to race over. Murphy’s kick made it 24-3.

They added another try before the break. Olan Healy was adjudged to have dropped the ball backwards and Murphy picked up the pieces to go over. The full-back added an outstanding touchline conversion for 31-3 as they turned to play with the wind after the break.

Tom Murray ripped the ball from a Munchin’s maul to enable Pres’s sixth try. Moloney barrelled through a tackle, Murphy fixed the last defender, and O’Callaghan dashed away down the left flank to score. Murphy’s conversion missed.

Pres gained a numerical advantage when Paddy O’Driscoll was yellow-carded. Munchin’s showed commendable grit to weather that sin-bin spell without any further concession.

But once it was back to a 15-on-15 contest, Pres added three late unconverted tries. First, Murphy, Moloney, and O’Callaghan combined for the latter to dash in from halfway.

Then, George McSweeney wheeled away down the right before producing an offload from the turf for Bobby Waters to dive over.

Finally, Gearóid Coughlan was involved before Dan O’Leary picked up a loose ball to burst over from outside the 22.

PBC’s Alex Moloney and Frankie Ög Sheahan celebrate. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers: PBC:

Tries: Nathan MacCarthy, Harry Galvin Carty, David Nolan, Alex Moloney, Daniel Murphy, Bobby O’Callaghan 2, Bobby Waters, Dan O’Leary.

Cons: Daniel Murphy 3.

St Munchin’s:

Pen: Oisín Madden.

PBC

Daniel Murphy (Dan O’Leary 69); Olan Healy (George McSweeney 57), Alex Moloney, Harry Galvin Carty, Bobby O’Callaghan (Gearóid Coughlan 65); David Nolan, Frankie Óg Sheahan (Liam O’Brien 65); Fionn O’Sullivan (Matthew Riordan 65), Nathan MacCarthy (Sam McKenna Carroll 57), Diarmuid Sheehy (Mikey Fitzgerald 60); Tom Murray (Conor McLoughlin 65), Cathal Bruhn (Bobby Waters 57); Eddie Dooley (Joe Healy 65), Cormac Bohan (Ronan Dillon 56), Rían MacFarlane O’Shea (capt).

St Munchin’s

Ryan Angley (Paddy O’Driscoll h-t) (Denis O’Driscoll 65); Darragh Mullane, Brendan Minogue (Ryan Angley 69), Michele Ferrara (Alex Fennell 52), Evan Quinn (Darragh Newman 59); Oisín Madden (Joe Browne 65), Thomas O’Brien (Sam Frost 69); Bobby Meagher (Donnacha Colgan 32-52) (Kyle Yoxall 65), Michael Landers (Sam McGlynn 30), Conor Dillon (Oisín Gleeson h-t-52); Callum McGrath, Cillian McGrath (Stephen Bisette 33); Ronan O’Brien (Cillian McGrath 39) (Milo Keane 69), Jack Meaney (capt), Dan Foley (Michael Landers 52).

Referee: Paudie Sheehan (MAR).