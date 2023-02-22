PBC hold off St Munchin's comeback to win Munster semi-final thriller

PBC 35

St Munchins 29

Stephen Barry reports from Musgrave Park

ANOTHER INCREDIBLE MUNSTER Schools Senior Cup comeback this time fell just short as Ben O’Connor came up with the tryline turnover to complement his 15-point haul and send Pres into the final.

Evan Treacy / INPHO PBC's Ben O'Connor is tackled by St Munchin's. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Dual star O’Connor, an All-Ireland-winning hurler, scored a try and kicked five conversions in the first half before St Munchin’s ran in three unanswered second-half tries to narrow a deficit that once stood at 25 back to six.

The sides shared 10 tries, with sons of Munster Rugby dynasties Oisín Minogue (son of Rosie Foley and nephew of Anthony) and Gordon Wood (son of Keith) taking their tallies to two tries each, but it wasn’t enough for the Limerick school.

They hammered away at the line in the closing moments but with numbers out wide, O’Connor came up with the crucial turnover before kicking the ball out towards the Tramore Road in celebration.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Dejected St Munchin's players after the game. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

It’s a fourth Munster Schools Senior Cup final in a row for Pres but they’ll want to go one better than a recent record that includes two final losses and one title shared due to the Covid pandemic.

Munchin’s were the only undefeated side left in the competition but they got off to a disastrous start.

Captain Rory O’Shaughnessy, a back-rower who played centre in last year’s final defeat, sent Tom Coughlan through a gaping hole and the winger ran unopposed from halfway to the tryline with only 48 seconds on the clock. O’Connor slotted the conversion.

Pres were so impressive in attack and they had their second try on 22 minutes after Daniel Noonan stole a line-out and O’Shaughnessy ran a quick-tap penalty. O’Leary Kareem had shown his dancing feet earlier in the move and he was there at the finish to dart over. O’Connor converted.

Munchin’s needed a moment of individual magic to breathe life into their challenge. They found it from Matthew Te Pou. He chipped down the line off his left and then volleyed the ball forward off his right before touching down in the corner. Cillian O’Connor’s conversion drifted wide right.

Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

James O’Leary had been involved in the first two Pres tries but the third was all his own. Coughlan’s 50-22 kick gave them territory and possession. Munchin’s collapsed the line-out maul but O’Leary combined with his centre partner O’Leary Kareem to cross. Ben O’Connor converted again.

Pres went 31 minutes without conceding a penalty but when they did, Munchin’s soon took advantage as Minogue charged through a ruck and barged over the tryline. Cillian O’Connor’s conversion missed left.

It was 21-10 with a handful of minutes until half-time but Pres found time for two more tries, even after another Pepper try-saving tackle.

The first was a brilliant Fionn Roussel finish, a hand-off, step, and dummy pass to beat three defenders to score. Then, O’Leary Kareem sent Ben O’Connor storming into space for another set-piece try from distance. O’Connor converted both for a 35-10 half-time lead.

Munchin’s kept going on the restart and they were rewarded on 50 minutes. After a break from Te Pou, they kept it among the forwards with Minogue eventually burrowing over. Another Cillian O’Connor touchline effort drifted wide to leave the difference at 20 points.

Evan Treacy / INPHO St. Munchin's College’s Callum Black. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The comeback still seemed unlikely but Wood hadn’t had his say yet.

With penalties costing Pres, he found a gaping hole to race over from 40 metres and four minutes later he did it again, scooping up a loose pass and shimmying his way past three defenders to the line. Cillian O’Connor added both conversions, drop-kicking the first in a bid to save time with the gap back to six, 35-29.

Wood almost created a winner with another break down the sideline to leave another three defenders in his wake. He drew the final defender to pass to Te Pou but the back-tracking O’Leary Kareem tackled him into touch.

There were more late dramatics but at the end, Pres were still standing.

Evan Treacy / INPHO James Wixted celebrates PBC's win. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

PBC scorers

Tries: Tom Coughlan, Gene O’Leary Kareem, James O’Leary, Fionn Roussel, Ben O’Connor

Conversions: Ben O’Connor 5

St Munchin’s scorers

Tries: Oisín Minogue 2, Gordon Wood 2, Matthew Te Pou

Conversions: Cillian O’Connor 2

PBC

Ben O’Connor; James Wixted, Gene O’Leary Kareem, James O’Leary, Tom Coughlan; Harry Murphy, Liam Tuohy; Maurice Minogue (George O’Keeffe 61), Michael O’Sullivan, Thomas McCarthy; Daniel Noonan, Cian Murphy (Alex Davenport 51); Fionn Roussel, Alexander Alderson, Rory O’Shaughnessy (capt).

Replacements not used: Max Dillon, Peter Wall, Oscar Squires, Daniel Foley, Oscar Nangle, Scott Kelleher, John Wigginton Barrett, Luke Sisk O’Mahony.

St Munchin’s

Matthew Te Pou; Adam Cusack, Oisín Pepper (Conor McCarthy 54), Gordon Wood, Tom Wood; Cillian O’Connor, Jake O’Riordan; Rían Burke, Peter Dougan (Seán Rice 57), Tadhg O’Brien; Mark Walsh (Tony Foley 44), Callum Black; Danny Williamson (Tommy O’Driscoll 48), Oisín Minogue (Williamson 57), Liam Angermann.

Replacements not used: Ben Noonan, Oskars Vitolins, Billy Power, Rory McDermott, David Keane, Azad Mohammed.

Referee: Frank Murphy (MAR).