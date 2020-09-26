Peamount overpower Shels to take over WNL top spot

PEAMOUNT UNITED UNDERLINED their strength with a 1-5 win over Shelbourne that leaves them in pole position ahead of the final round of the first phase of WNL fixtures.

📸 Lucy, and Peamount, in the sky with diamonds 💎#WNL pic.twitter.com/b7MIetXvHK — Women's National League (@FAI_WNL) September 26, 2020

Peamount went in to this weekend trailing Shels in the table by a point, but a brace apiece from Ellie Ryan-Doyle and Steph Roche after Lucy McCartan’s opener brought about a commanding win sees them take hold of top spot before phase two of the tournament splits teams to two groups.

McCartan and Ryan-Doyle’s strikes gave Peamount a two-goal advantage by half-time. And the flotgates opened before Jessica Gargan grabbed a consolation for Shels.