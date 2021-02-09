2020 double champions Peamount to kick off league title defence against Wexford Youths

THE SSE AIRTRICITY Women’s National League [WNL] fixtures for the 2021 season have been confirmed, with last year’s double champions Peamount United opening their title defence on the road at Wexford Youths.

Peamount lifting the 2020 league title. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

It all kicks off on Saturday, 27 March, with nine teams involved in the top tier once again.

Peamount face Wexford — 2017 and 2018 champions and FAI Cup final rivals — at Ferrycarrig Park in the first round of fixtures, while Bohemians host Treaty United, Galway and Cork City go head-to-head and 2020 runners-up Shelbourne face Athlone Town.

DLR Waves, who recently confirmed that Graham Kelly was staying at the helm, lie idle, but get their campaign up and running against Wexford the following weekend.

Cork welcome Shelbourne to Turner’s Cross — the Leesiders announced that they will be playing all their home games there for the first time — in Series 2, before Shels and Peamount renew rivalries for the first time in 2021 a week later at Greenogue.

A mid-season break will take place in June — from 7 to 25 — while the preliminary round of the FAI Women’s Senior Cup is pencilled in for the week ending 31 July.

The cup final is scheduled to take place on the week ending 20 November, with the league due to finish the weekend before, on the 13th.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Champions Peamount will line out in the 2021/22 Uefa Women’s Champions League First Qualifying Round in August, having fallen just short against Glasgow City last time out. The will learn their fate and discover their opponents in a draw this summer.

The FAI have confirmed that fixtures for the U19 and U17 league competitions will follow at a later date.

List of fixtures, and more details, here >