Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 21 April 2022
Advertisement

Pele leaves hospital after colon cancer treatment

The 81-year-old is ‘in a good and stable clinical condition.’

By AFP Thursday 21 Apr 2022, 9:21 PM
38 minutes ago 224 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5744523
Image: Geraldo Bubniak
Image: Geraldo Bubniak

BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL GREAT Pele was discharged Thursday from the hospital where he was admitted four days earlier for colon cancer treatment, the establishment announced.

The 81-year-old was “in a good and stable clinical condition,” the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement.

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Pele is the only player in history to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

Known in Brazil as “O Rei,” or “The King,” he will continue visiting the hospital at least once a month for check-ups and to continue chemotherapy for a colon tumor detected last September, according to his family.

In February, the ailing Pele spent two weeks in hospital for cancer treatment complicated by a urinary tract infection.

Before his cancer diagnosis, which saw Pele hospitalized for a month last year, the former Santos and Brazil national star had been hospitalized to have a kidney stone removed in 2019 and for a urinary tract infection in 2014.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

At the time, he had to undergo dialysis on his only remaining kidney — the other was removed in the 1970s due to an injury.

Pele, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has also had his mobility reduced by hip problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie