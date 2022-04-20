Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 20 April 2022
Pele hospitalised again for colon cancer treatment

The Brazilian great is expected to be discharged from hospital ‘in the next few days’.

Pele, pictured in April 2019.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL GREAT Pele has been hospitalised in Sao Paulo since Monday as part of his treatment for colon cancer, the medical center that treats him said.

The clinical condition of Edson Arantes do Nascimento is “good and stable, and he should be discharged from hospital in the next few days,” the Albert Einstein Hospital said on Tuesday in a statement.

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

Known in Brazil as “O Rei,” or “The King,” the 81-year-old must go to the hospital at least once a month to undergo check-ups and continue chemotherapy against the colon tumor that was detected last September, according to his family.

Before his diagnosis of colon cancer, which led to Pele being hospitalized for a month last year, the former star of Santos and the Brazilian team was hospitalized in Paris in 2019 and transferred to Sao Paulo to have a kidney stone removed.

In 2014, the legendary “10″ was hospitalized in intensive care due to a urinary tract infection that forced him to undergo dialysis on his left kidney, after the right one was removed in the 1970s due to an injury when he was still a player .

He also had hip problems that limited his mobility and forced him to use a wheelchair.

– © AFP 2022

