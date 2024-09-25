'We’re not going to waste energy' on Carabao Cup - Guardiola

MANCHESTER CITY BOSS Pep Guardiola says he does not want to “waste energy” in the Carabao Cup.

City claimed their place in the fourth round with a largely comfortable 2-1 win over Watford at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Guardiola made nine changes for the tie, which came just two days after Sunday’s controversial and draining clash with Arsenal, and he says the competition is well down his list of priorities.

“I would say the next round, we are going to play the players at the last minute or play the second team,” he said.

“We’re not going to waste energy for this competition for sure. I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“If I have a lot of injuries, I’m going to play the second team, but we will have all the squad ready and it’s a good competition (for some players) to take the rhythm, that’s for sure.”

First-half goals from Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes ultimately proved enough for City, who dominated throughout and created a number of chances, to see off the Championship Hornets.

Tom Ince did give the visitors late hope with a fine strike in the 86th minute but it proved only consolation.