BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 2 January 2021
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola confident Man City can compete at Chelsea despite absent players

Five of the squad will miss out, including Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker, because of positive Covid-19 tests.

By Press Association Saturday 2 Jan 2021, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 1,099 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5314507
Ruled out: Gabriel Jesus.
Ruled out: Gabriel Jesus.
Ruled out: Gabriel Jesus.

PEP GUARDIOLA IS confident his coronavirus-hit Manchester City squad will still be able to compete at Chelsea this weekend.

City will be without five players for tomorrow’s Premier League trip to Stamford Bridge following positive Covid-19 tests.

Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus returned positive tests on Christmas Day along with two other members of the club’s first-team staff.

Three more players then tested positive on Monday, prompting the postponement of a game at Everton.

Their identities are still to be revealed but their absences are undoubtedly a blow with Guardiola suggesting Academy players could make up the numbers.

Nevertheless, the City boss still expects a strong showing.

He said: “We have a good enough squad to go there and try to compete against a tough opponent in Chelsea.

“We know how it is and we are going there to play our game, with enthusiasm and good will to try to get a result and do a good performance.”

City are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games and had been hauling themselves back into the title race after a slow start to the campaign.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

But with the Everton postponement meaning City now have two games to make up on most of their rivals, some heavy fixture congestion lies ahead.

That may be a concern for Guardiola but he does not want to make an issue of it yet.

“Since the beginning (of the season) we spoke about this, so no more comments,” he said.

“We have nine games in 27 days and after maybe eight or nine in the second one (February), so don’t think too much.

“We’ll play every game with the players we have and compete as good as possible and do as best as we can. Now we don’t think about what is not good for the players.

“They love to do this, we are going to accept it.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie