Chelsea snap up 'one of the best players in the world' in Pernille Harder

ENGLISH CHAMPIONS CHELSEA have confirmed the signing of Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg.

The Denmark captain has signed a three-year deal with the Women’s Super League side, who begin their title defence away to Manchester United on Sunday.

Harder had a three-and-a-half-year spell with Wolfsburg, which ended with Sunday night’s Champions League final defeat to Lyon.

The 27-year-old attacker scored 103 goals in 113 appearances for the German side, with whom she won four Bundesliga titles.

“I’m extremely happy and extremely excited to get started, to finally be here and be a Chelsea player. I couldn’t be more happy,” the 2018 Uefa Player of the Year said.

“I’m excited to just play for such a big club, to play with so many amazing players and to also be playing in the Women’s Super League. The English league, it’s so exciting at the moment and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Harder, who has 61 international goals and 118 Denmark caps on her CV, spearheaded her country’s run to the 2017 European Championship final.

“Pernille is one of the best players in the world,” said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes. “Her record at Wolfsburg and Linkopings, as well as internationally with Denmark, shows how valuable she has been to her teams.

“She is a fantastic team player who wants to take her game to the next level. She chose Chelsea as the club that can push her to that level. She can play for any team in the world, but she chose us.

“She chose the players, the staff, the environment, the playing style – you can’t get a bigger compliment than that from one of the best players in the world.”

