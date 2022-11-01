Limerick county title 'the icing on the cake' for Peter Casey after ACL recovery

IN THE FIRST-HALF of the 2021 All-Ireland final against Cork, Peter Casey was in electric form.

The corner forward was leading the Rebels defence on a merry dance, having scored five points from play when a knee injury forced him off just before half-time.

It turned out to be the dreaded cruciate curse and the Na Piarsaigh man was left facing into a lengthy recovery process.

But recover he did. When Limerick and Galway played out a titanic tussle in the All-Ireland semi-final in July, Casey was the first substitute used by John Kiely. He was the first man introduced once again in the final against Kilkenny.

It took Casey some time before he felt back to his best.

He went scoreless in his those two appearances for the Treaty and arrived fully motivated into the club championship. Determined to make up for lost time.

“I suppose even just talking to the brother after the All-Ireland final, they were all hoping for a bit of a break but sure I was only mad to get back at the club hurling because I’d missed the majority of the year,” reflected Casey.

“The club is where you start, it’s where you finish. I love playing with Na Piarsaigh.

“I felt fine the second I did a training session with Limerick here. That was kind of the main thing. I trusted the physios and the medical team inside in Limerick, did my nine months’ rehab and thankfully got back just in time for an All-Ireland semi-final, it was great.

“It takes a while to get back up to the speed of it, especially at inter-county level, it’s a small bit harder. But, listen, I’m delighted to get a few minutes with Limerick towards the end of the year and to come back in with Na Piarsaigh has just been brilliant and to get over the line has been the icing on the cake.”

Na Piarsaigh were on a mission too. They surrendered their county title last year in the semi-final against Patrickswell. Casey looked back to his best, contributing a seven-point haul and assist for their second goal in an 11-point win over holders Kilmallock.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to get over the line,” said Casey.

“I suppose last year, getting knocked out in the semi-final was obviously a bitter disappointment so it’s great to go one step further and then obviously get over the line today, just unbelievable.”

Casey wore number 11 but played most of the game in the full-forward line. He was particularly dangerous in the third quarter when he reeled off four scores in a devastating 10-minute spell which put the game beyond Kilmallock.

“The lads on the line give you a bit of freedom,” he said of his role. “In terms of playing in the forwards you could find yourself in any position in the six forwards. It’s that licence to trust your ability and just go after it and see where it takes you so thankfully a few of them came off today.”

Na Piarsaigh’s Keith Dempsey, David Dempsey and Peter Casey celebrate. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Na Piarsaigh advance to the Munster club semi-final where they’ll face the winners of Ballygunner and Kilruane MacDonagh’s.

All-Ireland champions Ballygunner are the only team to have ever beaten Na Piarsaigh in the provincial championship, having done so in the 2018 Munster final.

Only founded in 1968, the Limerick city club have enjoyed an incredible run of success since their maiden county title in 2011.

“It’s obviously an ambition but nobody talks about Munster championships or All-Ireland championships. I hate to be boring but it’s literally game by game. That’s how we’re driven as a team.

“I suppose we’ve kicked on and there’s a good cohort of people there that give back to the club in terms of coaching the kids and and things like that inside in the club so there’s a great ethos and a great culture in Na Piarsaigh these days.

“It’s just kicking on again now and take it game by game and take a Munster semi-final now on its own merit.”

