Ex-England and Liverpool striker Crouch announces retirement aged 38

The centre forward holds the record for most headed goals in Premier League history.

By Ben Blake Friday 12 Jul 2019, 11:14 AM
Crouch most recently played for Burnley.
Image: Clint Hughes
Image: Clint Hughes

PETER CROUCH HAS announced his retirement from football. 

The ex-England striker, who had spells with the likes of Liverpool,  Tottenham, Aston Villa, Portsmouth, Southampton, Stoke City and Burnley, has decided to call time on his career at the age of 38. 

“If you told me at 17 I’d play in World Cups, get to a Champions League final, win the FA Cup and get 100 Premier League goals, I would have avoided you at all costs,” Crouch tweeted.

It’s been an absolute dream come true.

“After a lot of deliberation this summer I have decided to retire from football! Our wonderful game has given me everything.

“I’m so thankful to everyone who helped me get there and to help me stay there for so long. X”

More to follow 

