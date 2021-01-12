BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 12 January 2021
Advertisement

Mayo Ladies boss Peter Leahy steps down as new role with Meath U20 footballers begins

The Westmeath native is linking up with manager Bernard Flynn in the Royal county.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 12 Jan 2021, 3:17 PM
1 hour ago 640 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5322837
Peter Leahy [file photo].
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Peter Leahy [file photo].
Peter Leahy [file photo].
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

PETER LEAHY HAS stepped down as manager of the Mayo Ladies after being appointed as part of the new backroom team with the Meath U20 footballers.

Leahy steps away after three years in charge, having guided the Connacht outfit to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2019 where they narrowly lost out to Galway.

Mayo reached this feat following a controversial period in 2018, in which 12 players left the squad along with two members of the backroom team.

The news of Leahy’s departure comes after the management team for the Meath U20′s was ratified last night. Bernard Flynn has been appointed as manager of the side with Royals legends Graham Geraghty and the recently retired Graham Reilly coming on board as selectors.

Leahy and Kilmacud Crokes joint-manager Robbie Brennan have also been included as coaches.

“A tinge of sadness leaving such a good group of players, and a county with so much heritage and history,” Leahy told Midwest Radio as he confirmed his decision to step down.

“But an opportunity arose and it’s been in the cards [for] over a week-and-a-half.

“It kind of leaked to the media a little bit that I was going to be involved and it was ratified last night. 

“It’s with a great amount of sadness in one way but a huge adventure for me. Last year was a very tough year. Things changed a lot with a lot of things that happened, obviously with Covid and my own mother passed away. And having no county board — it was a very tough year.

“The last year with Mayo was exceptionally tough but I had a year left on my contract and I was going to honour the last year.”

Commenting on the prospect of working alongside Flynn and the impressive backroom team in Meath, Leahy added:

“I know Bernard very well, he’s from my own home town in Mullingar. The team he’s put together with Graham Geraghty, Graham Reilly, Robbie Brennan and myself, it’s a huge opportunity.

“I just felt I needed to make a change for me personally with the travelling up and down, and all the things that transpired in Mayo over the last 12 months. At the end of the day, I think it will be healthy for the players to make a change.”

Remarking on his overall experience at the helm with Mayo, Leahy said:

“It was sort of topsy-turvy. I came into a Mayo team that was in transition, and in ways… self-destruct button whether it be my responsibility on that or other people’s, we’ll live to learn.

“The one thing that transpires in any sporting arena is things evolve and move on. There was a huge change in Mayo but I’d be very proud of what we achieved. 

“You mention the player walkout and losing so many players, we also developed so many players who put the Mayo shirt on and performed with great pride. We were a kick of a ball away from an All-Ireland final.”

Listen to the full interview here:


Source: MidWest/SoundCloud

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie