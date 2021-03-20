BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 20 March 2021
Advertisement

Leeds' record goalscorer Peter Lorimer dies aged 74

Lorimer scored 238 goals for the club and had been battling a lengthy illness.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 10:31 AM
41 minutes ago 923 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5387054
Peter Lorimer in action for Leeds in 1969.
Image: PA
Peter Lorimer in action for Leeds in 1969.
Peter Lorimer in action for Leeds in 1969.
Image: PA

LEEDS’ RECORD GOALSCORER Peter Lorimer has died at the age of 74 after a lengthy illness.

The attacking midfielder, having become the youngest player to represent United at the age of 15 years and 289 days, netted 238 goals in 705 appearances during two spells at Elland Road.

His death was announced in a statement on the club’s official website, which read: “It is with great sadness, Leeds United has learned of the passing of club legend Peter Lorimer this morning at the age of 74 following a long-term illness.

“Peter made a huge 705 appearances for the Whites over two spells and is the club’s record goal-scorer, having netted 238 times in all competitions.”

Lorimer was an integral member of the Leeds side that Don Revie transformed from an ordinary Second Division outfit into one of the most feared teams in Europe during the 1960s and 70s.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Blessed with a shot renowned as one of the most powerful in the game at the time, he helped the club claim seven trophies, including two league titles and the FA Cup, during his first spell at Elland Road between 1962 and 1979.

Lorimer played both with John Giles at Leeds and under his former team-mate at the Vancouver Whitecaps, a spell during which he enjoyed a short loan to UCD in 1983 before rejoining Leeds.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie