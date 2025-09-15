Lynch finishes men's marathon in 24th place in Tokyo

PETER LYNCH OF Kilkenny City Harriers has finished in 24th place at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, on a time of two hours, 14 minutes and 12 seconds.

“It was good, it was tough but that’s how we knew it was going to be. Today was all about running my own race and getting the best out of myself and beating as many bodies as possible,” said Lynch afterwards.

He made good headway after the 20k mark and began to pass out a lot of his fellow competitors.

“That was part of the plan,” he told Athletics Ireland.

“I had a time in mind, around 2h 14 minutes, with the way the temperature was and the women’s race yesterday… I wasn’t worried if I was back pretty far at the start, just glad I wasn’t blowing up left, right and centre so glad I held myself together.”

However, there was disappointment for Hiko Tonosa of Dundrum South Dublin AC, who failed to finish and pulled out with an injury.

More to follow…