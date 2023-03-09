'It was comical but infuriating' - O'Mahony on slow Ireland's Call before Italy clash

IRELAND’S PETER O’Mahony says the rendition of Ireland’s Call which preceded their Six Nations clash with Italy was “unbelievably slow” and described the usually sombre moment as both “comical” and “infuriating.”

Fans were puzzled by the slow pace of the anthem before their bonus-point win in Rome, and TV cameras appeared to show O’Mahony smirking during the band’s performance.

Speaking ahead of Ireland’s outing against Scotland this weekend, O’Mahony explained the reasons for his expression, and added that he hopes there’s no repeat of the mistake at Murrayfield.

“Obviously the anthem is very important to us as a group and we had a well-documented chat about it, the Ireland’s Call part of it, a few weeks ago and we go to Italy and it was unbelievably slow.

“We couldn’t keep time with it and we were all over the place and there were fellas way ahead and fellas who couldn’t keep up and it was comical to listen to but at the same time it was infuriating because it’s an important part of how you get up for a game, but look these things happen, hopefully it won’t happen again.”

When asked if inquiries have been made to ensure the song will be played at an appropriate tempo on Sunday, O’Mahony replied.

“Ah, I don’t know, that’s for someone else to sort out but we are at a point where that might have affected us a few years ago, it’s not going to affect us now.”

There are a number of interesting outcomes that could unfold at the full-time whistle of Ireland v Scotland. A win for the hosts would see them capture a Triple Crown for the first time since 1990, while also maintaining a push towards a first championship since 1999.

By contrast, a win for Ireland – coupled with other results going their way – could see Andy Farrell’s charges secure Six Nations honours with a Grand Slam still on offer. It would also be an eighth win on the bounce for Ireland against the Scots.

Unsurprisingly, though, no such discussions took place at Ireland training today.

“No we didn’t, it’s a similar story, it’s about Sunday for us. We’re talking about keeping our championship hopes alive. There are plenty of teams who are still more than technically available to win this outright. We are preparing to put our best foot forward on Sunday. That’s our main goal.

“You’ve seen the way they [Scotland] are attacking at the moment, very good defence as well and good set-piece. We know, being away from home at Murrayfield, how difficult it is to win away in a Six Nations game. Difficult thing to do. We are preparing as it is absolutely the biggest game of our Championship and that is always the next one.”

Should O’Mahony get the nod to start in Ireland’s back row on Sunday, it’s likely that he will be coming up against a powerhouse duo of Hamish Watson and Jamie Ritchie. The Munster man has been doing his homework on what awaits on the other side of the pack.

“It’s something that we have to have a real serious look at. They are probably two of the best in the world at the breakdown, the poach. It’s something we certainly bring up and have to speak about because you have to be ultra-vigilant when these guys are around the breakdowns.”

