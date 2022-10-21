Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 21 October 2022
Advertisement

PGA Tour sues LIV Golf's Saudi backers in New York

The complaint was filed under seal in US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Thursday, according to court records.

28 minutes ago 600 Views 0 Comments
A file pic of LIV Golf branding.
A file pic of LIV Golf branding.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE US PGA Tour is suing Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and its governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan in the latest legal salvo against the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

The complaint was filed under seal in US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Thursday, according to court records.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported Friday that the lawsuit seeks to have a court compel Al-Rumayyan and the PIF to provide evidence in an ongoing lawsuit in California involving the warring golf circuits.

The sports website said the suit seeks a motion to compel that would require the PIF to release documents to PGA Tour lawyers through the legal discovery process.

The sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, PIF created a division called Golf Saudi which has backed a number of events in the sport before the creation of LIV.

PIF are also majority owners of Premier League club Newcastle United after completing a takeover last year.

The suit also requires Al-Rumayyan, who is also chairman of Newcastle and the Saudi Aramco oil company, to give sworn testimony.

The launch this year of LIV Golf, which has lured some top players with record purses, has polarized golf and drawn a swift response from the established US PGA and DP World Tours.

The US PGA Tour has banned more than 30 players who have teed off in one of LIV’s 48-man, 54-hole tournaments, a move that prompted 11 LIV Golf players to file an anti-trust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in August.

Eight of the original plaintiffs in that suit, including vocal LIV supporter Phil Mickelson, have since removed their names from the action, while Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones and Peter Uihlein remain as plaintiffs along with LIV Golf itself.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

In September, the PGA Tour filed a countersuit against LIV Golf, accusing it of interfering with its contracts with players.

In August, a US judge denied a request by three LIV Golf players for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to compete in the US PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs.

But the US Department of Justice has opened an anti-trust investigation into the PGA Tour’s actions in attempting to quell the upstart circuit.

The DP World Tour’s efforts to suspend golfers who participate in LIV Golf has also sparked litigation in Europe.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie