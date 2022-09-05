Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Monday 5 September 2022
Advertisement

McIlroy, Scheffler and Smith nominated for PGA Player of the Year

The trio had three of the four best scoring averages on tour this season, winning a combined 10 events.

By Gavan Casey Monday 5 Sep 2022, 4:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,073 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5858147
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
Image: John Bazemore
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
Image: John Bazemore

FEDEX CUP CHAMPION Rory McIlroy, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Open champion Cameron Smith have been nominated for the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year award for the 2021/22 season.

The nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award were finalised by the PGA Tour player-directors and members of the Player Advisory Council (PAC) and the winner will be determined by a member vote, with players who competed in at least 15 official FedEx Cup events this season eligible to vote.

Holywood native McIlroy won three of the 16 events he entered this season, his victory at the Tour Championship in late August seeing him become the first player ever to win three FedEx Cup titles. The 33-year-old led the PGA Tour in scoring average (68.670), the lowest on tour since Tiger Woods in 2009 (68.670).

McIlroy recorded a total of 10 top-10s and made 14 cuts from his 16 outings.

Texan Scheffler won four of his 25 events including his first major, the Masters at Augusta, and finished second to McIlroy in the FedEx. The 26-year-old was fourth in scoring average 69.293, recorded 11 top-10 finishes and made 21 cuts from his 25 events.

Young, a native of Brisbane, Australia, won three of his 18 events, a spectacular Sunday effort seeing him past McIlroy to win The Open at St Andrews. While he was 20th in the FedEx Cup standings, he posted the second lowest scoring average on tour (69.203), recorded seven top 10s, and made 15 cuts from 18.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The world no.2 recently left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, finishing fourth on his debut in Boston.

The nominees for the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year, or the Arnold Palmer Award, are 20-year-old Korean Tom Kim, 24-year-old American Sahith Theegala, and 25-year-old American Cameron Young.

Voting for members will close this Friday, 9 September, and the winners of both awards will be announced at a later date.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie