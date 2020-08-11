Ireland's Grand Slam-winning coach Doyle won't return to Scotland job due to Covid-19 risks

Doyle (right) with Rachel Malcolm during the Six Nations launch earlier this year.

Doyle (right) with Rachel Malcolm during the Six Nations launch earlier this year.

SCOTLAND WOMEN’S RUGBY head coach Philip Doyle has stepped down from his position as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 55-year-old, who led Ireland to the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013, will not return when the team meets up in the coming weeks following furlough leave as he is shielding on medical grounds.

Doyle has been in the job since April 2019 but, with his contract due to expire in December, assistant coach Bryan Easson will now step up on an interim basis for the three remaining Six Nations matches and the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

“While it is very frustrating not to be able to continue as Scotland head coach due to the restrictions around Covid-19, I feel it is the right thing to do both for me and also to enable the team to face the coming vital set of matches with some continuity in their coaching,” Doyle said.

I have greatly enjoyed working with the team and feel we’re making good progress on and off the pitch as a group. I will miss being with the players and wish them well in the games ahead and will be watching with interest.”

Gemma Fay, Scottish Rugby’s head of women and girls’ rugby, added: “I would like to thank Philip for his significant contribution to the development of the Scotland Women’s team during his time as head coach and he will be missed by all of us connected to the team.

“It is obviously disappointing he is unable to continue his role at a key time in the team’s preparations ahead of qualification for the 2021 Rugby World Cup, but the Covid-19 crisis has put many things in perspective and clearly Philip’s health must be the priority here and we would not want him to compromise that in any way.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!