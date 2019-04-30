This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Grand Slam-winning coach Doyle lands Scotland job

Doyle was Ireland’s most successful women’s coach, guiding the team to a Grand Slam and World Cup semi-final.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 10:29 AM
IRELAND’S GRAND SLAM-WINNING coach Philip Doyle is back in the international game after being named the new Scotland women head coach for their 2021 World Cup qualification bid.

Doyle, Ireland’s most successful women’s coach, brings a wealth of experience to the position and given his coaching credentials and record, is an excellent appointment for the Scottish Rugby Union [SRU]. 

Philip Doyle after the game Doyle had two spells in charge of Ireland women. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The 54-year-old had two spells in charge of Ireland, leading the team to a first-ever women’s Six Nations title and Grand Slam in 2013, before overseeing Ireland’s magical and historic run to the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup in France.

Following his decision to step down after that global tournament, Doyle has worked in coaching roles with Ulster women and Blackrock College RFC, and now replaces Shade Munro as Scotland boss.

In addition to next year’s Six Nations championship, Doyle’s Scotland will face Ireland in the crucial Rugby Europe tournament in September 2020, with a place in the next World Cup in New Zealand on the line.

“I am very excited to take on this appointment and look forward to getting stuck in and getting to know the Scottish players,” Doyle said.

We don’t have long in real terms until the World Cup Qualification process begins but I am confident that with some hard work we will have sufficient time to develop further in working towards this objective.

Gemma Fay, head of women and girls rugby at Scottish Rugby, said, “I am delighted we have been able to secure a coach who has the experience and proven record of success in the women’s international game that Philip has.

“We are at an important moment in the Scotland Women squad development cycle as we prepare for the World Cup qualification process and I believe that Philip has the right experience to be able to take us through this period and compete for a place in the tournament.”

Doyle’s contract with the SRU will run until the end of the World Cup qualification process for the 2021 tournament, at which stage both parties will have the opportunity to review the role.

