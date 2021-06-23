Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 23 June 2021
Advertisement

Suns break Clippers' hearts in Game 2 with last-second alley-oop

Phoenix open up 2-0 lead in Western Conference finals.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 8:20 AM
10 minutes ago 95 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5474689
Ayton’s last-second alley-oop handed the Phoenix Suns victory.
Image: Matt York
Ayton’s last-second alley-oop handed the Phoenix Suns victory.
Ayton’s last-second alley-oop handed the Phoenix Suns victory.
Image: Matt York

DEANDRE AYTON’S LAST-SECOND alley-oop handed the Phoenix Suns victory and opened up their lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference finals.

The Suns were down with 0.9 seconds remaining when Jae Crowder tossed a high pass that Ayton, the number one draft pick in 2018, seized and hammered home over the top of the Clippers’ Ivica Zubac for the 104-103 win.

Paul George grabbed the game by the throat for Los Angeles, with the 31-year-old collecting 26 points including two that gave his side the lead with 31 seconds left for the first time since the third quarter.

But George then faltered by missing two free throws as the Suns closed out a franchise-record ninth-straight play-off victory.

Phoenix’s Cameron Payne impressed while subbing for Chris Paul and sliced open the Los Angeles defence in the paint repeatedly, with the 26-year-old finishing with a career-high 29 points.

George will be among the Clippers players looking to improve his accuracy – the seven-time All Star was just 10 of 23 from the field and missed his first seven three-point attempts – as Los Angeles prepare to host Game Three on Thursday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie