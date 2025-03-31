'Basketbrawl' as seven ejected in Pistons-Wolves clash

SEVEN PLAYERS AND members of coaching staff were ejected after a wild brawl broke out during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 123-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons in the NBA on Sunday.

A testy duel between the two sides at the Target Center in Minneapolis erupted into chaos early in the second quarter when Minnesota’s Naz Reid took exception to being bumped by Detroit’s Ron Holland as he drove towards the basket.

Reid jabbed a finger angrily at Holland as the two players squared up after the incident. It escalated rapidly, with players from both sides being sucked into the melee that spilled into the spectator seats at courtside.

The Wolves’ Donte DiVincenzo was in the thick of the uproar and tumbled backwards into the seating as a scrum of players and team officials grappled around him.

The protracted scrap lasted around a minute before tempers cooled and the officiating crew began to determine who was at fault.

When it was over, the Timberwolves’ Reid and DiVincenzo — who could be seen with what looked like large scratch marks near his neck — were ejected along with the Pistons’ Marcus Sasser, Isaiah Stewart and Holland.

Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was also ejected while Minnesota’s assistant coach Pablo Prigioni was also tossed.

Minnesota head coach Chris Finch later suggested Detroit’s overly physical approach early in the game had triggered the flashpoint.

Asked for his view of the incident, Finch replied: “Two guys went at it, and then spilled over into the crowd which was super dangerous.

“Then obviously it just kept escalating, and escalating, mostly from their side to be honest with you.

“I thought leading up to that the game was way too physical. It was a little lopsided in its physicality and I thought it was bound to happen. It just felt like it was coming.

“We knew they were a super physical team. They hit you, they hold you…but I just thought it got to a point where players were going to take matters into their own hands, and you don’t ever want that.”

Detroit coach Bickerstaff, meanwhile, accused Prigioni of triggering the incident that saw them both ejected.

“There was things said by their assistant coach,” Bickerstaff said. “And I’m in the same boat as my guys are in. We’re going to defend each other and I’m not going to let people say belligerent things about my guys.

“And it’s that simple. So he said what he said. He knows what he said.

“Again, I didn’t think it crossed the line to escalation of anything, but in that moment, I understand, you know, the refs’ position.”

US media reported meanwhile that a young fan sitting at courtside who had been caught in the chaotic scrum was later presented with a Minnesota team jersey by Alex Rodriguez, the former Major League Baseball star who is now a part owner of the Timberwolves.

