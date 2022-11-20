Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 20 November 2022
Advertisement

Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Malta

Jamie McGrath and Callum O’Dowda were among the bright sparks on a night that won’t live long in the memory.

9 minutes ago 677 Views 0 Comments

Caoimhin Kelleher

6Our Rating

The Liverpool stopper had a rare opportunity to impress with Gavin Bazunu given the night off. Had very little to do so didn't really have a chance to impress but performed the basics well.

6

Seamus Coleman

6Our Rating

Looked solid enough on his return to the Irish team but didn't have a particularly testing evening against a Malta team that offered a minimal threat in attack.

6

John Egan

6Our Rating

Another who was a virtual bystander for large portions of the evening with the Irish defence seldom on the backfoot, but the Sheffield United man can be happy with a largely faultless outing.

6

Nathan Collins

7Our Rating

Came in for some criticism after failing to deal with a set piece for Norway's winner on Thursday, but recovered from that disappointment well tonight, earning a clean sheet, while also impressing with his distribution.

6

James McClean

5Our Rating

Gave his all down the left as usual, but looked a little short on confidence and his delivery was poor too often, prompting his substitution in the 66th minute. You could tell by his expression afterwards that he was a frustrated man.

6

Matt Doherty

5Our Rating

Another player who looks a little low on confidence following an inconsistent start to the season at Spurs in which his game time has been limited. Doherty struggled to really hurt Malta down the right despite finding himself in some promising positions at times.

6

Josh Cullen

6Our Rating

Received criticism for overly conservative passing against Norway, Ireland's recently named Player of the Year did try some ambitious balls with mixed results and did his usually tidy job in front of the backline -- but too often, the visitors' midfield play lacked urgency and ingenuity, and the Burnley man was among the culprits.

6

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Alan Browne

6Our Rating

Had the odd half-chance in front of goal, but wasn't as clinical as Thursday, when his superbly taken effort almost earned Ireland a draw with Norway. Replaced by Jeff Hendrick in the 66th minute as Kenny's side looked to see out the win, but can be happy overall with his contribution over this international window and is probably one of the few players who come away with an enhanced reputation.

6

Jamie McGrath

7Our Rating

A deserved man-of-the-match, McGrath added some much-needed energy and creativity to Ireland's play. If he keeps playing well at club level, the former Dundalk player now probably has a decent chance of featuring against France following a year-long spell out of the team owing largely to a disastrous six-month stint at Wigan.

6

Chiedozie Ogbene

5Our Rating

Worked tirelessly off the ball but couldn't really influence the game. It wasn't his night and it was no surprise to see him replaced by Evan Ferguson in the 77th minute.

6

Callum Robinson

7Our Rating

Looked a little off the pace against Norway, but was better tonight. He showed some nice touches in the build-up play and took his goal very well.

6

Substitutes: Evan Ferguson, Mark Sykes and Jeff Hendrick struggled to have any real impact as the game was petering out upon their arrival, though Callum O’Dowda certainly made a positive impression and was unlucky to see his shot come off the post after a purposeful run through on goal late on. 6

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie