Six players to watch from the top contenders at Euro 2025

UEFA WOMEN’S EURO 2025 gets underway in Switzerland next Wednesday, 2 July. England are the defending champions, with World Cup holders Spain the favourites.

Here’s some players from the main contenders worth keeping a close eye on.

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The first draft of this article listed Aitana Bonmati as Spain’s player to watch, but the extent of her involvement is unclear as she recovers from viral meningitis. Thankfully, the soundings from Spain — and the player herself — are positive, but we may not see the back to back Ballon d’Or winner until the tournament’s latter stages.

Alexia Putellas is the other double Golden Ball winner in a star-studded squad, many of whom could get the nod here. Claudia Pina, Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey; the list goes on . . .

But Putellas’ importance and responsibility rises even more in the absence of fellow midfield maestro Bonmati. The 31-year-old Barcelona ace has been in excellent form recently, scoring 22 goals and providing 17 assists as she was named Liga F Player of the Season.

She has no shortage of motivation to lead Spain to a first Euros title: she missed England 2022 after suffering an ACL injury on the eve of the tournament, and while she recovered for the World Cup win in 2023, her involvement was restricted to a substitute role. Putellas, La Roja’s penalty taker, is among a big Barca contingent in the Spain squad hungry for more silverware after their Champions League final defeat to Arsenal.

Lauren James (England)

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

James is another hugely recognisable talent in the women’s game. The Chelsea forward was a doubt before the England squad was named, but has recovered from a hamstring injury in a major boost for the defending champions. She sparkled in a returning cameo against Jamaica on Sunday.

At her brilliant best, James is unplayable. A silky, flair player, it’s like the ball sticks to her boots as she glides across the pitch. She lit up the 2023 World Cup with three goals and three assists in five games, but was at the centre of a controversy; red-carded for a stamping incident against Nigeria and banned for two games

Sister of Chelsea defender Reece, the 23-year-old has starred for club and country since, but has been hampered by injury at times. Fully fit and firing, she could lead England’s charge from the start, or off the bench. Arsenal ace Alessia Russo and rising duo Aggie Beever-Jones and Michelle Agyemang are others worth a watch amidst a wealth of attacking talent.

Kadidiatou Diani (France)

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

France are a team full of firepower, and Diani is one of their many attacking threats. A tricky wide player with pace to burn, the Lyon star is another really exciting player to watch and could be key to France’s bid for glory in Switzerland.

The French are viewed as perennial underachievers in the women’s game: they always have an abundance of talent, but are yet to win a major tournament, or even reach a final. Captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading goalscorer Eugenie Le Sommer being left out of the squad raised eyebrows, but manager Laurent Bonadei is confident in his choices. “As Einstein said: ‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.’ I want different results for this team so I have gone with a different selection.”

Diani has a huge opportunity to step up and take the mantel from Le Sommer, with 30 goals for her country to date. Irish fans will remember the former PSG and Paris FC player for her fascinating battles with Katie McCabe, for club and country, in recent years.

Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden)

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Attacking players generally dominate these pieces, but a Swedish defender is selected here here. Arsenal’s Champions League final hero Stina Blackstenius, Chelsea winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Fridolina Rolfo of Barcelona are other big stars, but talismanic centre-half Eriksson is a beating heart in a team predominantly built on defence.

The 31-year-old made her name at Chelsea, where she won five WSL titles, four as captain. She moved to Bayern Munich in 2023, where she has continued to impress and win. Cool, calm and collected, she is solid at the back, while her versatility and goals are bonuses: she scored against Ireland in group qualifying.

Eriksson’s major tournament experience will be key, as Sweden look to win their first Euros since the inaugural tournament in 1984, and add to their recent Olympic silver medals. Her fiancée, Pernille Harder, is Denmark’s star player and they will face off in the group stages.

Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands)

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Similarly, goalkeepers are often overlooked in these guides, but van Domeslaar flies the Dutch flag as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. She enjoyed a breakout tournament at Euro 2022 after first-choice Sari van Veenendaal got injured, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Aston Villa eventually won the race for her signature from FC Twente, but Arsenal bought van Domeslaar out of her contract last summer and she finished a stunning debut season as a Champions League winner. A string of impressive performances saw her displace Manuela Zinsberger as number one, and she was central to the Gunners’ European success.

Her highlights reel is worth a watch, packed with impressive saves and reflexes, and aged just 24, van Domeslaar is still some way off her peak. If the Netherlands are to challenge for a first title since 2017, she will be their bedrock, with Vivianne Miedema, Esmee Brugts and Wieke Kaptein bringing the style.

Lea Schüller (Germany)

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Alexandra Popp’s international retirement last October was a huge blow for Germany, but Schüller has stepped up even further in the absence of the legendary striker. The Bayern Munich 27-year-old has been leading the line and scoring some big goals. A poacher who can play any which way, Schüller will prove pivotal if Germany are to bounce back on the big stage.

Failure to reach the knockout stages of the 2023 World Cup was a major shock. The traditional European women’s football heavyweights had suffered other premature exits in the years previous, but were widely backed to flourish again after reaching the Euro 2022 final. The record eight-time champions have been in decent form of late, with a comprehensive 4-0 Nations League defeat of Netherlands last month catching the eye.

Schüller bagged a brace on that occasion, and is a leading light alongside Giulia Gwinn, Laura Freigang, Sjoeke Nusken and Klara Bühl. They are without one of the game’s best young talents in Lena Oberdorf, however, due to an ACL injury.