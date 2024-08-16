Advertisement
Poland has declared its intention to bid for the Olympic Games in 2040 or 2044. Sport In Pictures/Alamy Stock Photo
Olympic Games

Poland 2040? Prime Minster promises Olympics bid 'for the 10-, 12- and 15-year-olds of today'

Poland wants to host the Olympic Games for the first time in the country’s history.
2.05pm, 16 Aug 2024
82
0

POLISH PRIME MINISTER Donald Tusk has announced that Poland will officially bid to host the Olympic Games in 2040 or 2044.

“I dedicate this decision to the 10, 12 and 15-year-olds of today. Poland will officially bid to host the Olympic Games,” Tusk told the press.

“The realistic prospect, given the decisions, commitments and preliminary statements of the International Olympic Committee, is that we can talk about 2040 or 2044,” he said.

This announcement follows that of Poland’s president Andrzej Duda, who announced last year that he intended to submit his country’s bid to host the Summer Olympics in 2036.

Poland has never organised an Olympic Games before. In 2012, it co-hosted the European football Championship with Ukraine. It also hosted the European Games in 2023.

Berlin is also planning to bid for the 2040 Olympics.

The 2028 Olympics will be held in Los Angeles before Brisbane plays host in 2032. The process to decide the 2036 host is still ongoing, with interested countries continuing to make their case in Paris over the past month.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
