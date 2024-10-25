PSNI investigating sectarian singing and criminal damage at Larne vs Shamrock Rovers match

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating reports of sectarian singing, unlawful processions, criminal damage to two cars, including a police vehicle, and the lighting of flares by supporters attending the Larne vs Shamrock Rovers match last night.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man and issued a community resolution notice (CRN) following disorderly behaviour by supporters at the National Stadium in Belfast.

The man was arrested in the Boucher Road area on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. He has since been charged to court and was due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today.

A second man was issued a CRN for disorderly behaviour.

Chief Inspector Mark Conway said: “The vast majority of supporters attending the match enjoyed the game and it was generally a peaceful match.

“However, a small minority who chose to engage in criminal activity are ruining the experience for other football fans, as well as causing disruption to the local community.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into potential offences. I would encourage anyone with any information about these incidents to contact Police on 101.”

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie