Advertisement
More Stories
National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Alamy Stock Photo
Free Belfast

PSNI investigating sectarian singing and criminal damage at Larne vs Shamrock Rovers match

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Belfast last night.
5.39pm, 25 Oct 2024
1

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating reports of sectarian singing, unlawful processions, criminal damage to two cars, including a police vehicle, and the lighting of flares by supporters attending the Larne vs Shamrock Rovers match last night. 

Police arrested a 34-year-old man and issued a community resolution notice (CRN) following disorderly behaviour by supporters at the National Stadium in Belfast.

The man was arrested in the Boucher Road area on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. He has since been charged to court and was due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today.

A second man was issued a CRN for disorderly behaviour.

Chief Inspector Mark Conway said: “The vast majority of supporters attending the match enjoyed the game and it was generally a peaceful match.

“However, a small minority who chose to engage in criminal activity are ruining the experience for other football fans, as well as causing disruption to the local community.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into potential offences. I would encourage anyone with any information about these incidents to contact Police on 101.”

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie