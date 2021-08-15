Portarlington clinch first Laois SFC crown since 2001 after comfortable win in Covid-delayed final

Portarlington are the Laois champions for 2020.

PORTARLINGTON SECURED THEIR first Laois SFC crown since 2001 after an 11-point victory over Graiguecullen in the Covid-delayed 2020 final.

Portarlington controlled proceedings throughout the game, building up a 0-6 0-2 lead after a point from Jason Moore on 14 minutes.

The eventual victors were leading by seven points at half-time, and a Stuart Mulpeter goal in the second half pushed them into 1-12 to 0-4 advantage.

Mulpeter pounced on an attempt at an interception in the Graiguecullen and drilled his shot home.

Colm Murphy chipped in with five points while Jake Foster helped himself to three points as Portarlington ended their long wait for their 13th championship title on a scoreline of 1-15 to 0-7.

