Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 15 August 2021
Advertisement

Portarlington clinch first Laois SFC crown since 2001 after comfortable win in Covid-delayed final

They collected their 13th title after defeating Graiguecullen in the decider.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 15 Aug 2021, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,166 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5523884
Portarlington are the Laois champions for 2020.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Portarlington are the Laois champions for 2020.
Portarlington are the Laois champions for 2020.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PORTARLINGTON SECURED THEIR first Laois SFC crown since 2001 after an 11-point victory over Graiguecullen in the Covid-delayed 2020 final.

Portarlington controlled proceedings throughout the game, building up a 0-6 0-2 lead after a point from Jason Moore on 14 minutes.

The eventual victors were leading by seven points at half-time, and a Stuart Mulpeter goal in the second half pushed them into 1-12 to 0-4 advantage.

Mulpeter pounced on an attempt at an interception in the Graiguecullen and drilled his shot home.

Colm Murphy chipped in with five points while Jake Foster helped himself to three points as Portarlington ended their long wait for their 13th championship title on a scoreline of 1-15 to 0-7.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie