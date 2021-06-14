BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 14 June 2021
Advertisement

Porto leading chase for Liverpool midfielder

Marko Grujic had a successful loan spell at the club last season.

By Press Association Monday 14 Jun 2021, 4:53 PM
56 minutes ago 2,517 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5466562
Marko Grujic has struggled to establish himself in the Liverpool first team since joining the club in 2016.
Image: PA
Marko Grujic has struggled to establish himself in the Liverpool first team since joining the club in 2016.
Marko Grujic has struggled to establish himself in the Liverpool first team since joining the club in 2016.
Image: PA

PORTO ARE leading the chase to sign Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic after a successful loan spell at the club last season.

The 25-year-old’s two Carabao Cup appearances for the Reds last autumn were his first for the club since December 2017 before he moved to the Estadio do Dragao.

Grujic has spent the majority of his five years at Liverpool on loan to Cardiff, Hertha Berlin and Porto and the club are happy to offload him this summer.

The PA news agency understands the Portuguese club are favourites to sign him as they have been talking to the Reds about a permanent deal for some time.

However, they are believed to have to sell in order to buy and that may open the door to interest from clubs in Germany and Italy.

Back-up goalkeeper Adrian is staying at Anfield, however, after signing a contract extension.

The Spaniard made just six appearances last season, including the disastrous 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa, and fell behind Caoimhin Kelleher in the pecking order to be Alisson Becker’s deputy.

Nevertheless the 34-year-old is happy to remain.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s a reward from the club for the hard work that I’ve been doing since I signed two years ago,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“I really appreciate that confidence from the club, from the manager and from everyone involved in that situation.

“And secondly, and above all of that, it’s a pleasure to stay in Liverpool – it’s such a big club… it’s very special for any player to stay here. I am privileged.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie