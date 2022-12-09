Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Friday 9 December 2022
Advertisement

'It's high time for you to leave Ronaldo alone' - Portugal coach

The veteran striker was a substitute for the first time at a World Cup since 2006 for his side’s last-16 match.

1 hour ago 1,926 Views 0 Comments
Portugal manager Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).
Portugal manager Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PORTUGAL COACH Fernando Santos admitted on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo had been unhappy to be dropped to the bench as he pleaded for a line to be drawn under the affair.

The veteran striker was a substitute for the first time at a World Cup since 2006 for his side’s last-16 match against Switzerland, which they won 6-1.

A report in the Portuguese newspaper Record said Ronaldo had threatened to quit the squad after he was told he was not in the starting line-up.

The Portuguese football federation denied the report and Ronaldo himself took to social media to state that the squad was “too united to be broken by outside forces”.

Santos, speaking on the eve of Portugal’s quarter-final against Morocco, said he had spoken to Ronaldo on the day of the game against Switzerland.

“I invited him to my office, and told him ‘you will not be one of the starters’, so it would not be a surprise,” he said.

“I told him he would be important (but) in terms of the strategy, I told him ‘it’s better for you not to play’. I saved him for the second half.”

Santos said five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo never threatened to leave the team camp, although he was upset about being dropped.

“Cristiano, for obvious reasons, was not very happy about it,” said Santos. “He’s always been a starting player except for one or two games on the bench — obviously he was not happy.

“He told me ‘do you really think it’s a good idea?’ But we had a normal conversation in which I explained my viewpoints.

“Of course, he accepted. We had a frank and normal conversation, he has never told me he wanted to leave our national team.”

Santos said Ronaldo showed his commitment to the team by celebrating Portugal’s goals and leading the players to applaud the fans.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

“It’s high time we stop with this conversation, stop the controversies,” said the coach, trying to draw a line under the affair.

“It’s high time for you to leave Ronaldo alone, in acknowledgment for what he’s done for Portuguese football.”

Santos hinted that he might bring the 37-year-old back into the team to face Morocco on Saturday, saying the north African side would provide a different challenge from Switzerland.

“They are an extremely well-organised team with high quality and potential, and many players at Chelsea, PSG, Bayern,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie