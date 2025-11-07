Mendes out as Neves returns to Portugal squad for Ireland qualifier

NUNO MENDES WILL miss Portugal’s final two World Cup qualifiers, but his PSG teammate Joao Neves is expected to return in time to face Ireland.

“There’s no player who can replace Nuno Mendes. He’s probably the best in the world right now,” manager Roberto Martinez told a press conference.

Full-back Mendes is suffering from a sprained left knee and will be out for “the next few weeks”, according to a PSG update.

Martinez called up Carlos Forbs for the first time after the Club Brugge winger tormented Barcelona in the Champions League, scoring twice and setting up another goal in the 3-3 draw in midweek.

Joao Neves is back after recovering from injury, while captain Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add to his team-leading five goals in the qualifying campaign.

Ronaldo continues to be “an example for the group with his more than 200 caps”, said Martinez.

Portugal will play Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on November 13 and then host Armenia on November 16 in Porto.

A victory in Dublin would secure qualification for the Portuguese, who are top of Group F, to next year’s World Cup in North America.

Portugal squad:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Silva (Sporting Lisbon)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce), Joao Cancelo (Al Hilal), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Villarreal)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Tottenham), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Forwards: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Felix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting Lisbon), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Carlos Forbs (Club Brugge), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

