Ange Postecoglou backs Spurs’ stance on ‘outstanding person’ Rodrigo Bentancur

HEAD COACH ANGE Postecoglou has described Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur as an “outstanding person” after the Uruguayan was sanctioned for using racist language this week.

Bentancur was given a seven-match ban by the Football Association on Monday for comments he made about team-mate Son Heung-min in an interview over the summer.

The club have appealed against the “severe” sanction, which is only one game above the standard minimum that can be applied for misconduct where discriminatory behaviour or language is an aggravating factor.

Postecoglou has backed Spurs’ stance and told Sky Sports: “We will work with Rodrigo through that (period of suspension) and make sure within that time he has all our support in all the right ways so when he is available again he’s ready to go.

“I haven’t spoken to him since it came out. He’s been away with Uruguay and he’s not quite back yet. I’d spoken to him in the lead-up to it.

“As I said at the time, he understands he has made a mistake, he’s prepared to accept whatever penalty comes his way and we as a club are going to support him.

“The one thing that’s undeniable to me, because I know him, is he’s an outstanding person. He’s an unbelievable team-mate. He’s a person of the upmost character that has made a mistake. I think when that happens our role is to support him in any way we can.”

Bentancur issued an apology to Son on Instagram after comments he made during a television interview in Uruguay in June.

Bentancur was asked during the interview to show the shirt of a Spurs player, and replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Son accepted Bentancur’s apology in another social media post.

“Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all,” the South Korean forward said.

“We’re past this, we’re united and we will be back together in pre-season to fight for our club as one.”